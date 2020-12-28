Alfred Schneider

NORFOLK — Services for Alfred P. Schneider, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Kimmera D. Stahlecker, 32, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Mark H. Shiery, 64, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.
NIOBRARA — Services for Dale J. Tuttle, 55, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Don D. Sherry, 82, Wayne, formerly of Laurel, will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Dr. Joseph V. Reinert, 65, Wayne, will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be at a later date in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
NIOBRARA — Private services for Larry Hrbek, 74, Niobrara, will be Thursday, Dec. 31, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11 a.m. at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
WAUSA — Services for Betty Prather, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
WISNER — Roger Hauf, 56, Pilger, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life will be at a later date.