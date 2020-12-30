Alfred Schneider

NORFOLK — Services for Alfred P. “Al” Schneider, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday with a 4 p.m. vigil at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for the service and visitation.
He died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.
———
The Mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page.
Alfred was born on June 30, 1931, in Stuart, to Frank and Ella (Cole) Schneider. He attended grade school to the eighth grade at a rural country district school south of Stuart and later received his honorary high school diploma from Norfolk Catholic.
After his education, Al worked for his brothers-in-law with their farming operations. Al then served in the U.S. Army from July 10, 1952, to June 9, 1954. He received his National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
While serving in the military, Al operated heavy equipment in Okinawa, Japan, during the Korean War.
After the service, he worked at farming in the Atkinson area.
Al married Fern Waterman on Oct. 24, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. After marriage, the couple lived in Atkinson and then later moved to Page, where they farmed for a few years.
Al then began working construction and the family moved to Creighton before settling Pierce, where Al built their longtime family home. They moved to Norfolk in 2018.
Al owned and operated his own flooring business, Al’s Floor Care. His business operated in three states — Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. He retired in the early 2000s.
After retirement, he enjoyed working with wood to build furniture and other custom woodwork projects. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a member of Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk, the Rosary Crusade and Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his spouse of 65 years, Fern Schneider of Norfolk; his children, Neil (Denna) Schneider of Allen, Marlene (Paul) Simpson of Tucson, Ariz., Mike (Linda) Schneider of Omaha, Pat Schneider, Mary Jo (Bob) Nelson and Deb (Dan) Funk, all of Norfolk, and Lisa (Herb) Ziegenbein of Plainview; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Victor (Candy) Schneider of Captain Cook, Hawaii; and a sister-in-law, Bess Waterman of Creighton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ella; son-in-law Wayne Moldenhauer; great-granddaughter, Kimberly Hoesing; four brothers, Leo, Lawrence, George and Robert; and five sisters, Florence Krieger, Bernice Kaup, Emma Brusseau, Louise Babl and Katherine Schneider.
Organist will be Mary Bruckner with the Bound for Glory Choir singing. Casketbearers will be Nicholas Schneider, James Schneider, Landon Nelson, DJ Funk, Jacob Ziegenbein, Anthony Ziegenbein, Kyle Alexander, Chris Hoesing and Dakoda Schneider.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.