BLOOMFIELD — Services for Alfred Koops, 98, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
In other news
WAYNE — In lieu of visitation for Dennis E. Otte, 74, Wayne, there will be a memorial drive by with flags at the Wayne County Veteran’s Memorial at the courthouse, 510 N. Pearl Street in Wayne on Sunday, May 31, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Family will be present.
Mark W. Kinnick, 66, Summerset, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, died Monday, May 25, 2020, in Rapid City, S.D.
WAUSA — Services for David Rosberg, 63, Randolph, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Alfred Koops, 98, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
PIERCE — Services for Galen McKeown, 77, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home in Pierce.
COLUMBUS — Private services for Connie L. Dittberner, 68, Madison, will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Earlene A. Goetsch, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley M. Eikmeier, 90, Osseo, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Villa at Osseo in Osseo.
AURORA — Donna M. Rasmussen, 83, Aurora, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Memorial Community Care after a short battle with cancer.