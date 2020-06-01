BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Alfred Koops, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.
Limited visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Family suggests memorials be designated to Bloomfield Community School and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
1922-2020
Alfred Carl Koops was born on the family farm northwest of Bloomfield on April 7, 1922. He was the third child of Carl and Mary (Hansen) Koops. Alfred attended District 72 through the eighth grade and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1939. Alfred helped with the family farm through the fall of 1948 and then began driving livestock trucks for Gieselman Transportation until 1953, when he worked on Gavin’s Point Dam.
In July of 1954, Alfred married the love of his life, LuVerne Schultz of Magnet, and then began operating the DX Service Station in Bloomfield.
In 1959, the Bloomfield school began consolidating, and Alfred started with the first school bus transportation. He then took over all the duties of the school transportation and routing of the buses.
Alfred enjoyed his duties with school transportation and working with the students, staff and parents. In 1987, Alfred retired and enjoyed his life with gardening and flowers. He had a large garden on their farm with lots of produce which he gave to many seniors in Bloomfield.
Alfred and LuVerne enjoyed traveling, taking many trips to the Black Hills, national parks and Canada.
Alfred treasured many memories of the bus trips to activities, band and music contests and athletic events. He also treasured the connections that he made with the students, parents and faculty. After retirement, Alfred taught bus driving classes in Northeast Nebraska for area drivers.
Alfred is survived by his sisters-in-law, Evon Koops and Gladys Wakeley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, LuVerne Koops; his parents, Carl and Mary Koops; his brothers, Melvin (Evelyn) Koops and Kenny Koops; his sisters, Henrietta (Melvin) Stewart, Elsie (Elmer) Moeller, Edna Mae (Clyde) Nelson and Dorothy (Vernon) Ziegler; his in-laws, Wayne (Doris) Schultz, Les (Katherine) Schultz, Don (Lois) Schultz, Lee Schultz and Russel (Lucy) Schultz; and a brother-in-law, Harley Wakeley.
