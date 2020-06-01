COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Alfred Koops

Alfred Koops

BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Alfred Koops, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.

Limited visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Family suggests memorials be designated to Bloomfield Community School and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

1922-2020

Alfred Carl Koops was born on the family farm northwest of Bloomfield on April 7, 1922. He was the third child of Carl and Mary (Hansen) Koops. Alfred attended District 72 through the eighth grade and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1939. Alfred helped with the family farm through the fall of 1948 and then began driving livestock trucks for Gieselman Transportation until 1953, when he worked on Gavin’s Point Dam.

In July of 1954, Alfred married the love of his life, LuVerne Schultz of Magnet, and then began operating the DX Service Station in Bloomfield.

In 1959, the Bloomfield school began consolidating, and Alfred started with the first school bus transportation. He then took over all the duties of the school transportation and routing of the buses.

Alfred enjoyed his duties with school transportation and working with the students, staff and parents. In 1987, Alfred retired and enjoyed his life with gardening and flowers. He had a large garden on their farm with lots of produce which he gave to many seniors in Bloomfield.

Alfred and LuVerne enjoyed traveling, taking many trips to the Black Hills, national parks and Canada.

Alfred treasured many memories of the bus trips to activities, band and music contests and athletic events. He also treasured the connections that he made with the students, parents and faculty. After retirement, Alfred taught bus driving classes in Northeast Nebraska for area drivers.

Alfred is survived by his sisters-in-law, Evon Koops and Gladys Wakeley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, LuVerne Koops; his parents, Carl and Mary Koops; his brothers, Melvin (Evelyn) Koops and Kenny Koops; his sisters, Henrietta (Melvin) Stewart, Elsie (Elmer) Moeller, Edna Mae (Clyde) Nelson and Dorothy (Vernon) Ziegler; his in-laws, Wayne (Doris) Schultz, Les (Katherine) Schultz, Don (Lois) Schultz, Lee Schultz and Russel (Lucy) Schultz; and a brother-in-law, Harley Wakeley.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Alfred’s guestbook.

Tags

In other news

V. Donald Carr

TILDEN — Services for V. Donald Carr, 70, Elgin, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tom Hagemann

Tom Hagemann

MEAD — Services for Tom Hagemann, 76, Mead, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. James Catholic Church in Mead. Burial with military rites will be in the St. James Cemetery in Mead.

JoAnn White

NORFOLK — Services for JoAnn White, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Chris Squire and the Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Alfred Koops

Alfred Koops

BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Alfred Koops, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.

Harvey Ridgeway

Harvey Ridgeway

WINSIDE — Graveside services for Harvey J. Ridgeway, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644 of Norfolk and the U.S. Navy …

Joan Kay

Joan Kay

NORFOLK — Services for Joan L. Kay, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.

Derald Larsen

Derald Larsen

CARROLL —  Graveside services for Derald A. Larsen, 77, St. Lawrence, S.D., formerly of Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll. The Rev. Linda Mohr of the New England Congregational Church in Stanton will officiate.

Kerry Korth

Kerry Korth

HUMPHREY — Services for Kerry Korth, 59, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Private burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Harvey Ridgeway

NORFOLK — Public graveside services for Harvey J. Ridgeway, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside, with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 of Norfol…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-