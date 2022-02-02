PIERCE — Services for Alexander L. “Alex” Clausen, 18, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Norfolk.
Alexander Clausen died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at his residence in Pierce as a result of a house fire.
Memorials and donations may be made to the family at the Midwest Bank or Elkhorn Valley Bank in Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. The service will be live streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page
Alexander L. Clausen was born on Sept. 18, 2004, in Norfolk to Leroy and Theresa (Ahlmann) Clausen. Alex attended grade school at Pierce Elementary, completed his Pierce High School senior year early in December 2021.
Alex worked at Subway in Pierce during the summer and after school during his senior year. He had recently started working for Pierce Auto as a mechanic with plans to start school at WyoTech this coming school year.
Alex enjoyed hunting, camping, tinkering with electronics and anything mechanical, as well as creating art designs.
Alex was a member of Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his parents, Leroy and Theresa Clausen of Pierce; a sister, Lillian Clausen of Pierce; his grandparents, Patricia Wagner of Belden and Charlene Clausen of Stanton; girlfriend Brooke Reddest of Pierce; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Alex was preceded in death by grandfathers Kenneth Clausen and Leslie Ahlmann.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.