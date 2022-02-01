Alexander Clausen, Candace Clausen, Andrew Clausen

PIERCE — Services for siblings Alexander L. Clausen, 18, Candace E. Clausen, 15, and Andrew E. Clausen, 12, all of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Norfolk.
Alexander Clausen, Candace Clausen and Andrew Clausen died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at their residence in Pierce as a result of a house fire.
Memorials and donations may be made to the family at the Midwest Bank or Elkhorn Valley Bank in Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.