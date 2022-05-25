Alene Monson

HASTINGS — Memorial services for Alene Ochsner Monson, formerly of Madison, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the First Presybterian Church in Hastings. Alene Ochsner Monson died Oct. 11, 2021, in Lincolnshire, Ill.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Philip Schroeder, 53, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Gene M. Atwood, 86, Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Church of Christ in Albion. Greg Clark will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Services for David A. Reeves, 79, formerly of Madison, were May 18 at Mountain Vista United Methodist Church in West Jordan, Utah. Burial was at Sandy, Utah.
NORFOLK — Services for Jane E. Christiansen, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jane Christiansen died Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Paulette Smith, 88, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Paulette Smith died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Beth A. Abbenhaus, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Services for Jean Warren Ganzel, 87, West End, N.C., will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the chapel at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St., in Wake Forest, N.C. The Rev. David Huffman will officiate with burial in the Wake Forest Cemetery.
Elizabeth “Betty” Pelham, 74, Denver, Colo., passed away on May 6, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at her home. She was born on March 5, 1948, in the town of Osmond and was the daughter of the late Willis and Lorraine Nissen. She graduated from Osmond High School and continued her education in…
OSMOND — Services for Henry J. “Hank” Schmit, 88, who served as mayor of Osmond for several years, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Revs. Roger Schmit, Stanley Schmit and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish ceme…