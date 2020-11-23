BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Alda Jones, 94, Neligh, formerly of Bloomfield, will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 2 p.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1926-2020
Alda Pearl Jones was born Sept. 11, 1926, to Sylvia (Andrews) and LeRoy McFarland at Bloomfield. Alda attended grade school at District 100, east of Bloomfield, and Liberty High School in Cedar County.
On Nov. 28, 1942, she was united in marriage to Doyle Jones at Madison. They farmed in the Pleasant Valley area until 1975 when they moved to Bloomfield. Alda worked in housekeeping at the Bloomfield Good Samaritan Home for 21 years until her retirement. They then moved to Neligh in 1997. Alda entered Heritage of Bel-Air in October 2016.
She was a member of Hurst Stafford Methodist Church and United Methodist Church of Bloomfield.
Alda was a wonderful cook and an excellent seamstress, making most all of the kids’ clothes. She enjoyed gardening, reading and playing cards with her favorite neighbors. She worked tirelessly, always doing something for others. Alda thoroughly loved her grandchildren and helped raise four of them.
She is survived by her four children, Carrol Jones of Eugene, Ore., Karna Nelson of Neligh, JaVae Ermels of Norfolk and Kelly Jones of Neligh; grandchildren Chris (Randy) Stiles, Tonya (Jim) Coates, Gina (Erik) Bjorvik, Dree (Dennis) Arens, Dawn (Jeff) Hixson, Kirk Ermels, Amy (Ross) Schroeter, Josh (Nicole) Jones, Elisia (Jason) Christ, Jeremy Jones and Evie (Chris) Ward; as well as 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Doyle in 1999; parents; her brothers, Burt, Ray and Tom McFarland; her sisters, Ellen Driver, Dorothy Sherman, Opal McShannon and Cleo Wenke; two infant sisters, Goldie and Delores; and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Jones.