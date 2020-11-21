BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Alda Jones, 94, Neligh, formerly of Bloomfield, will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 2 p.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.