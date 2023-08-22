O’NEILL — Services for Alberta “Bertie” Mikkelsen, 81, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Cemetery at Thedford.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Alberta Mikkelsen died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1941-2023
Alberta Catherine Miles was born on Nov. 3, 1941, in Alliance to Lester and Alberta (Morford) Miles. Tragedy struck early, as her mother and her twin sister died during birth. Her family lived near Brownlee for a time, where she attended country schools until they moved near Chambers.
When she was seven years old, her father married Sylvia Rose Florea. Bertie attended St. Mary’s Academy her freshman year, then graduated from Chambers High School in 1960.
Bertie married Donald Mikkelsen on Feb. 18, 1961, in Chambers. Don was in the military, so the couple was stationed in Huntsville, Ala., at the RedStone Arsenal. After Don was discharged, the couple returned to Chambers.
The couple had three children. Donya, Arwin and Burton. Once her children had graduated from high school, Bertie worked for many years at the Village Market and also published the Chambers Shopper.
Bertie was a lifelong horse lover. She enjoyed going to rodeos and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always proud of her children.
Bertie is survived by her three children, Donya (Delbert Wade) Mikkelsen of O’Neill, Arwin (Laura) Mikkelsen of Tilden and Burton (Valerie) of Gandy; five grandchildren, Brandi Mikkelsen, Derrick Bronzynski, Hagen Mikkelsen, Stetson Mikkelsen and Sage Mikkelsen; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Khloe and Oakley; her mother, Rose Miles of O’Neill; two sisters, Cindy (Calvin) Fluckey of Plainview and Sue (Greg) Kissell of Sargent; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Miles; her father, Lester Miles; her twin sister, Marjorie Miles; her great-granddaughter, Kinsley; two brothers, Bernard and Bart Miles; her sister, Sammie Rowse; and brother-in-law, Eddie Griener.
Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.