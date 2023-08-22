 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Minimum overnight temperatures are forecast to remain at
or above 75 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Alberta Mikkelsen

Alberta Mikkelsen

O’NEILL — Services for Alberta “Bertie” Mikkelsen, 81, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Cemetery at Thedford.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Alberta Mikkelsen died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1941-2023

Alberta Catherine Miles was born on Nov. 3, 1941, in Alliance to Lester and Alberta (Morford) Miles. Tragedy struck early, as her mother and her twin sister died during birth. Her family lived near Brownlee for a time, where she attended country schools until they moved near Chambers.

When she was seven years old, her father married Sylvia Rose Florea. Bertie attended St. Mary’s Academy her freshman year, then graduated from Chambers High School in 1960.

Bertie married Donald Mikkelsen on Feb. 18, 1961, in Chambers. Don was in the military, so the couple was stationed in Huntsville, Ala., at the RedStone Arsenal. After Don was discharged, the couple returned to Chambers.

The couple had three children. Donya, Arwin and Burton. Once her children had graduated from high school, Bertie worked for many years at the Village Market and also published the Chambers Shopper.

Bertie was a lifelong horse lover. She enjoyed going to rodeos and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always proud of her children.

Bertie is survived by her three children, Donya (Delbert Wade) Mikkelsen of O’Neill, Arwin (Laura) Mikkelsen of Tilden and Burton (Valerie) of Gandy; five grandchildren, Brandi Mikkelsen, Derrick Bronzynski, Hagen Mikkelsen, Stetson Mikkelsen and Sage Mikkelsen; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Khloe and Oakley; her mother, Rose Miles of O’Neill; two sisters, Cindy (Calvin) Fluckey of Plainview and Sue (Greg) Kissell of Sargent; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Miles; her father, Lester Miles; her twin sister, Marjorie Miles; her great-granddaughter, Kinsley; two brothers, Bernard and Bart Miles; her sister, Sammie Rowse; and brother-in-law, Eddie Griener.

Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.

Eunice Lind

Eunice Lind

WAUSA — Services for Eunice Lind, 98, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.

Othian Blakley

Othian Blakley

OMAHA — Services for Othian Leon Blakley, who was born June 27, 1942, and died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, are under the direction of Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel in Omaha.

Rick Klassen

Rick Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Rick E. Klassen, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Rick Klassen died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Judith Berteloth

Judith Berteloth

LAUREL — Judith A. Berteloth, 78, Laurel, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home in Laurel under hospice care.

Dewayne Voborny

Dewayne Voborny

NELIGH — Services for Dewayne R. Voborny, 85, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars…

Judith Berteloth

Judith Berteloth

LAUREL — Judith A. Berteloth, 78, Laurel, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home in Laurel under hospice care. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Laura Anne Cronk Wilson

Laura Anne Cronk Wilson

AINSWORTH — Services for Laura Anne Cronk Wilson, 95, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Olive Branch Cemetery at Mills.

Donna Mackel

Donna Mackel

ELGIN — Donna M. Mackel, 85, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

