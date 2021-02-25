SPENCER — Memorial services for Alberta Hull, 89, Lynch, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home of Spencer.
She died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Vancouver, Wash.
Graveside services for John W. Boche, 96, Salmon, Idaho, formerly of Norfolk, were Thursday, Feb. 25, at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton, Mont. The Rev. Paul Anderson officiated. Military honors were presented by the U.S. Army, Hamilton American Legion and the Marine Corps League-Bitterroot D…
PIERCE — Memorial service for Randy L. Bretschneider, 69, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorial services for Cyril “Cy” Kratochvil, 87, Fairbury, formerly of Stanton County, will be at a later date.
LINDSAY — Services for Maryann Nienaber, 84, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Randy L. Bretschneider, 69, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Bailey N. Kvamme, 31, Norfolk, will be at noon on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Julene L. Ziemer, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
