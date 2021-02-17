SPENCER — Services for Alberta Hull, 89, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Vancouver, Wash.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Reba F. (Hail) Westerhaus, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Leo Carlow, 94, Bloomfield, will be Friday, Feb. 19, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion…
VERDIGRE — Services for John Rudloff, 100, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Nationa…
SPENCER — Services for Alberta Hull, 89, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Vancouver, Wash.
NORFOLK — Services for Marlene R. (Halsey) Block, 82, Columbus, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Reba F. (Hail) Westerhaus, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
LYNCH — Services for Linda Strom, 69, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with burial at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Vona L. Sharer, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
SPENCER — Private services for Vance Heiser, 17, Lynch, will be Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with burial in Alford Cemetery in Monowi. He died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence.