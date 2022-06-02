 Skip to main content
YANKTON — Services for Alberta Bender, 84, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Tom Anderson will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a 7 p.m. rosary and vigil.

1937-2022

Alberta Bender passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a long, courageous battle with cancer on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Alberta was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Avon, S.D., to Harry and Kathryn (Christians) Dyke. Growing up, Alberta attended country and Avon public schools. In 1955, Alberta graduated from Avon High School in Avon. After graduation, Alberta worked as a medical office receptionist/clerk at the Tyndall clinic until 1964.

Alberta married Charles “Charlie” Bender, on April 4, 1964, in Tyndall, S.D. To this union, five children were born: Delaine, Sharla, Gale, Chris and Kevin.

Alberta had a commitment to family and service to the community. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and served as a 4-H mother and volunteer, den mother for the Cub Scouts, and volunteer at the George S. Mickelson Center for the Neurosciences Library and Natural Resource Conservation Office.

Her spirit of service culminated in 2002 with being recognized as volunteer of the year at the George S. Mickelson Center for the Neurosciences. In recognition to their service to Mount Marty University, both her spouse, Charlie, and Alberta were awarded honorary doctorates in 2014.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish from 1964 until 1994 and became a member of the new St. Benedict Catholic Parish upon its inception.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children and families: Delaine Bender of Orlando, Fla., Sharla (Weir) Alexander of Gainesville, Fla., Gale (Denise) Bender of Norfolk, Chris (Andria) Bender of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kevin (Terra) Bender of Yankton; as well as grandchildren, Skyler (Jen) Bender, Colton Alexander, Chase Alexander, Riley Bender, Jacob Bender, Ariel Bender, Malia Bender, Griffin Bender, Margot Bender and Gavin Bender; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Kathryn (Christians) Dyke of Avon; twin sisters, Marlene Hauk and Margene Westergaard; and her spouse, Charles “Charlie” Bender.

Alberta’s family will forever appreciate the positive examples she set. She exemplified a spirit of service in her willingness to donate her time and talent. She will be remembered for her selflessness, humor, work ethic and her commitment to her family and Catholic faith.

To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.

