NORFOLK — Services for Albert A. Reeves, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Albert Reeves died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, south of Battle Creek as the result of an automobile accident.
HUMPHREY — Services for Marguerite A. Hassenstab, 96, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Peter “Pete” Kiser, 71, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services from complications of multiple myeloma.
HARTINGTON — Services for Melva Rae Pinkelman, 86, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Melva Rae Pinkelman died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
HARTINGTON — Services for David I. Lammers, 67, of Fordyce are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Paul G. Johnson, 51, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Paul Johnson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Larry E. Anderson, 81, Concord, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Larry Anderson died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home in Concord.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joy Wilson, 89, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Joy Wilson died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
SPENCER — Services for Roger Pecena, 76, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Roger Pecena died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.