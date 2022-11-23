NORFOLK — Memorial services for Albert A. Reeves, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Emerick Cemetery near Emerick.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Albert Reeves died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, south of Battle Creek as the result of a car accident.
1955-2022
Albert was born on Sept. 10, 1955, in Tilden to Lloyd and Katherine (Johnson) Reeves. He attended grade school at St. John’s Lutheran School in Battle Creek, then graduated from Battle Creek High School. He then attended Central Community College in Columbus.
After his education, Albert served in the Peace Corps in Malaysia. He then moved back to his family’s farm near Meadow Grove and farmed with his family.
He married Nancy (Schoenauer) on Feb. 14, 1987, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. After marriage, Albert and Nancy lived on the family farm. To this union, they had three children, Callie, Taylor and Matthew. He later worked for Lindsay Manufacturing, Boe Seed Farms and AgReliant. Albert and Nancy then moved to Norfolk. They later divorced. He was currently working at Hi-Land Roberts in Norfolk.
Albert enjoyed his Oliver Tractors, eating out with family and friends, watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers and New York Jets, drinking ice tea and listening to music.
Survivors include his children, Callie Reeves of Rapid City, S.D., Taylor (Katie) Reeves of Battle Creek and Matthew (Brittany) Reeves of Pilger; the four grandchildren that he greatly adored, Kinsley, Karsyn, Kollyns and Oakland; former spouse Nancy Reeves of Norfolk; siblings Linda Hammock of South Carolina, Tim (Nancy) Reeves of Indiana, Tami (Duane) Doerr of Plainview and Carl (Marilyn) Reeves of Norfolk; several nieces; and nephews and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Katherine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for a later designation.