Albert Mitchell

WOOD LAKE — Graveside services for Albert L. “Bill” Mitchell, 91, Ainsworth, formerly of Wood Lake, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake. Military honors will be conducted by Wood Lake American Legion Post 202.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and continue until noon at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Those attending the visitation will be required to wear a mask.
He died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Sandhills Care Center at Ainsworth.
Memorials have been suggested to the Wood Lake Fire Department or to the Sandhills Care Center.