Albert Kaser

PENDER — Services for Albert J. Kaser, 95, rural Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church near Pender. The Rev. Kathy Montira will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Munderloh–Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
1926-2021
Albert died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Albert John Kaser was born on his family farm in rural Pender to John and Emma (Schluter) Kaser on Jan. 1, 1926. He was baptized on March 7, 1926, at St Peter’s Lutheran Church of rural Pender.
Albert attended elementary school at rural School District 4 and graduated from Pender High School on May 19, 1943.
Albert was united in marriage to Marcella Paulsen on May 3, 1953, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. They lived their entire life on the family farm west of Pender. Together, they had two daughters and two sons.
Albert was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Albert’s lifelong passion was farming. He enjoyed growing crops and raising various livestock, kids and a little heck on the side. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the great-grandchildren.
Albert is survived by his four children, Carol (Paul) Peters of Wisner, Karen (Wayne) Ivers of Loveland, Colo., Kenneth (Karen) of China Springs, Texas, and Kevin (Audrey) Kaser of Pender. He also is survived by four granddaughters, Tiffany Carlstrom, Jill Anderson, Cassandra (Jake) Harral and Lauren (Justin) Tullberg; 11 great-grandchildren, Delaney and Courtney Carlstrom, Breyer, Bree and Barrett Anderson, Logan, Lexi, Eli and Emmett Harral, Gunnar and Avery Tullberg; brother Walter and Viola Kaser of Madison; and sister-in-law Betty Copple Jasa of Pender.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Marcella; parents John and Emma Kaser; and a brother, Donald Kaser.