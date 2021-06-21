You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Albert Kaser

Albert Kaser

PENDER — Services for Albert J. Kaser, 95, rural Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church near Pender. The Rev. Kathy Montira will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Munderloh–Smith Funeral Home in Pender.

Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

1926-2021

Albert died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Albert John Kaser was born on his family farm in rural Pender to John and Emma (Schluter) Kaser on Jan. 1, 1926. He was baptized on March 7, 1926, at St Peter’s Lutheran Church of rural Pender.

Albert attended elementary school at rural School District 4 and graduated from Pender High School on May 19, 1943.

Albert was united in marriage to Marcella Paulsen on May 3, 1953, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. They lived their entire life on the family farm west of Pender. Together, they had two daughters and two sons.

Albert was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Albert’s lifelong passion was farming. He enjoyed growing crops and raising various livestock, kids and a little heck on the side. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the great-grandchildren.

Albert is survived by his four children, Carol (Paul) Peters of Wisner, Karen (Wayne) Ivers of Loveland, Colo., Kenneth (Karen) of China Springs, Texas, and Kevin (Audrey) Kaser of Pender. He also is survived by four granddaughters, Tiffany Carlstrom, Jill Anderson, Cassandra (Jake) Harral and Lauren (Justin) Tullberg; 11 great-grandchildren, Delaney and Courtney Carlstrom, Breyer, Bree and Barrett Anderson, Logan, Lexi, Eli and Emmett Harral, Gunnar and Avery Tullberg; brother Walter and Viola Kaser of Madison; and sister-in-law Betty Copple Jasa of Pender.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Marcella; parents John and Emma Kaser; and a brother, Donald Kaser.

Tags

In other news

Kelley McDonald

Kelley McDonald

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Kelley A. McDonald, 57, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Charles Evers

Charles Evers

HARTINGTON — Services for Charles S. Evers, 79, Dell Rapids, S.D., are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center in Dell Rapids.

Marie Harper

Marie Harper

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Marie Harper, 100, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate.

Marlin Kumm

Marlin Kumm

LINDY — Memorial services for Marlin Kumm, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Tom Jacobson will officiate.

Shirley Tietgen

Shirley Tietgen

WAYNE — Services for Shirley M. Tietgen, 90, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care.

Larry Burrus

Larry Burrus

LINCOLN —  Services for Larry E. Burrus, 89, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 S. 33rd St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Mark Ebert will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery in Crete.

Mark Brtek

Mark Brtek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark Brtek, 53, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.

Jerry Schaffer

Jerry Schaffer

MEADOW GROVE —A memorial gathering for Jerry Schaffer, 78, Meadow Grove, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the old Meadow Grove Firehall.

Judith Tannehill

Judith Tannehill

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Judith A. “Judy” Tannehill, 75, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara