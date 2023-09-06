BEEMER — Albert Erb Jr., 93, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Colonial Haven in Beemer.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Beemer Mennonite Church. Minnick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2023
Albert was born Feb. 20, 1930, to Albert and Agatha (Huebert) Erb. He attended Beemer schools through eighth grade. Albert accepted Christ as a teenager and was baptized at Plum Creek Mennonite Church near Beemer. He was a member of Beemer Mennonite Church.
He worked for area farmers and then at Hill Seed and Produce in West Point. Al participated in Mennonite Volunteer Service, spending time in Hannibal, Mo., Hesston, Kan., and Kansas City, Kan. In Kansas City, he worked as an orderly at the Kansas City General Hospital. While there, he met Bernice Yoder, who was also a volunteer. They were married Aug. 1, 1953, in Kansas City.
They began their married life in Beemer, eventually moving to the Wisner area. Albert worked at Hill Hatchery in West Point for a short time and then established Erb Feed and Supply in Wisner. He later sold this and was a part of Wisner Ranch Eggs. Later he started Faith Book and Gift Store in Wisner. After this venture, he worked with his son, Jerry, in Pilger.
Albert enjoyed traveling with his family when they were young. This included trips to North Dakota to visit Bernice’s family, fishing trips to Minnesota and two trips to Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park. Throughout his lifetime, he appreciated gospel music, reading, fishing, working in his shop and watching Nebraska football and volleyball.
In 2016, Bernie and Al moved from their beautiful home place of nearly 50 years to Elkhorn Valley Apartments in Beemer. His last years were spent at Colonial Haven. There he enjoyed interacting with and encouraging employees and residents. He enjoyed making pamphlets with encouraging messages to give to others.
Al is survived by his children: Jerry (Cathy) Erb of Wisner and family Kevin (Tabitha) Erb (children Sophia, Sutton, Brooklyn, Daltin, and Payden) and Angela Erb; Roxanne (John) Miller of Hesston, Kan., and family Krista Miller and Rhonda (Brett) Butler (children Nolan, Callan and Reagan); Sally (Wayne) Hansen of Pender and family Heidi Hansen Miller and fiancé Roan Howard (children Jackson, Kaden, Maddox, Kian and Camden) and Taylor (Payton) Mamot (child Sage) and Whitney Hansen and fiancé Kirk Meyer (children Kohen and Kyler); Brenda Cox of West Point and family Jessica Cox and Brian Cox; Bruce (Jessica) Erb of Gilbert, Ariz., and family Adontin Jaramillo and Aaron Jaramillo.
Al’s life was also blessed by multiple cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Bernice; sisters Dorothy (Lee) Oswald, Rachel (Hank) Wenge and Evelyn (Boyd) Schantz; a brother, Orville in infancy; and granddaughters Amber Cox and Kimberly Miller, also in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Beemer Mennonite Church, Orphan Grain Train or Norfolk Rescue Mission.