Albert Brauer

Albert James Brauer passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2020, at his home on Woahink Lake.
He was born Dec. 18, 1929, and was raised in Norfolk, the third of four children of Dr. Siegfried and Pauline Brauer.
He graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1947 and attended his freshman year at University of Nebraska.
He met his wife-to-be, Alice Marie Maier, at Grace Lutheran Church in Eugene, Ore. Albert and Alice married in 1952 after his first year at University of Nebraska School of Medicine, where he graduated in 1955.
After his internship at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene and residency at Contra Costa County Hospital in Martinez, Calif., he was commissioned into the U.S. Navy — Fleet Marine Force as a lieutenant-medical officer stationed in Hawaii and served from 1957 to 1958. He moved to Florence in August 1958 with Alice and their family.
Albert practiced as a general practitioner physician for more than 30 years and was an active civic leader for decades, serving on numerous community boards.
In 1970, Albert fulfilled a lifelong dream to do medical mission work with his first trip to Kenya. While in Kenya in 1972, Albert and Alice were in a serious car accident that took Alice’s life and resulted in serious injuries to Albert, leading to multiple surgeries.
During his hospital stay in Kenya, he was cared for by Catherine Miskella, a Catholic nun and nurse from Ireland. They subsequently fell in love and married in 1973. Albert and Catherine were happily married for more than 40 years until her death in 2016.
In recent years he enjoyed the loving companionship of Dianna Barry.
Albert is survived by his six children, Al (Kory), Becky (Rex), Gretchen (Dave), James (Jan), Melissa and John (Suzanne); his 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with another on the way; brother Siegfried “Zeke” (Della) Brauer; sister Virginia Raasch; and sister-in-law Charlene Brauer.
Albert was predeceased by his brother, Richard “Dick” Brauer; wives Alice and Catherine; and a daughter-in-law, Lenise.
Please visit Albert’s online memorial site to read a full story of his life, look at and share photos, your stories and memories of Albert at www.forevermissed.com/albert-james-brauer.