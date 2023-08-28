NIOBRARA — Services for the Rev. Alan Kitto Sr., 90, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. The Rev. Alan Kitto Sr. died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Kenny” Eddy, 39, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Norfolk Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Dohmen officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Roger L. Kay, 72, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be conducted at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Clarence C. Kramer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Paul L. Hoar, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later time.
Teresa Brandt, 44, Avon, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Yankton, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald F. Forslund, 78, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jackie Samway will officiate. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans …
NELIGH — Services for Marjorie Smith, 87, of Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the First Congregational Church of Christ with the Rev. Kate West officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
WAYNE — Services for Roger L. Kay, 72, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.