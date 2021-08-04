TILDEN — Memorial services for Alan Herfel, 73, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by Tilden American Legion 170, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Herfel died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his residence.
1948-2021
Alan Leroy Herfel, son of Laurence and Lois (Olson) Herfel, was born Feb. 16, 1948, at Wayne. He attended Elkhorn Valley School in Tilden. Alan served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970.
Alan was married to Naomi Jones on June 20, 2002, in Las Vegas, Nev., after 11 years of thought. Prior to this, he was married to Ann Wagner, with whom two children were born, Dustin and Megan.
Alan was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. He was also a member of the Tilden American Legion Post 170 and I.B.E.W. Union.
Alan is survived by his spouse, Naomi; a son, Dustin (Melissa) Herfel of Norfolk, and his daughter, Alexandra Herfel; a daughter, Megan (Shane) Novotny of Meadow Grove, and their children, Ashton and Taylar Novotny; two brothers, Francis “Ferd” Herfel of Utah and Ron (Diane) Herfel of Idaho; and a sister, Carol (Clinton) Swallow of Plainview.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Howard “Gene;” and sister Loraine.