 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alan Beller

Alan Beller

LINDSAY — Services for Alan N. Beller, 88, formerly of Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Stan Schmitt will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

On Tuesday, a Catholic Order of Foresters rosary will begin at 4 p.m. followed by visitation until 7 p.m. at the church. A vigil will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church.

Duesman Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

1934-2023

Alan Nicholas Beller passed away peacefully with family at his side on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Alan was born Oct. 16, 1934, in Lindsay to Vincent and Catherine (Dohmen) Beller. He attended school in St. Bernard and served in the U.S Army in Korea from 1954 to 1956.

On Aug. 10, 1957, he was united in marriage to Frances Zach at Humphrey. They were blessed with seven children: Jayne, Jack, Glenn, Sandy, Julie, Steve and Lori. They were members of St. Bernard Church until it closed in 1971. They then joined Lindsay Holy Family.

Alan and Frances have always been great supporters of Catholic education. In fact, all of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have graduated from or are currently attending Catholic schools.

Alan was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, served on the local court 2006 as chief ranger and was state court secretary for 16 years.

Alan served on the Lindsay Co-op board, the Lower Platte North NRD board, the Holy Family School Board and on the archdiocese board of education. After an accident in 1991, Alan and Frances retired but stayed involved in farming with their sons for several years. In 2015, they moved to Norfolk, and Alan resided at the Veteran’s Home since 2020.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing cards with his family and friends. Alan and Frances also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino.

Alan is survived by his spouse, Frances Beller of Norfolk; daughter Jayne (Alan) Ternus of Humphrey; son Jack Beller of Lindsay; son Glenn (Lori) Beller of Lindsay; daughter Sandy (Kurt) Hall of Columbus; daughter Julie (Pat) Zach of Norfolk; son Steve (Tina) Beller of Norfolk; daughter Lori (Tom) Jackson of Omaha; 26 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lugene (Vernell) Korth of Lindsay and Arlene Wessel of Lindsay; a brother-in-law, Glenn Wiese of Lindsay; and a sister-in-law, Coletta Paprocki of Columbus.

Alan was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Kate Beller; parents-in-law Joe and Mary Zach; a sister, Mary Ellen Wiese; a brother-in-law, Larry Wessel; a daughter-in-law Connie Beller; and a nephew Robbie Wiese.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to those of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

In other news

Orville Anderson

Orville Anderson

HOSKINS — Orville G. Anderson, 95, Hoskins, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Andrew Lingenfelter

Andrew Lingenfelter

PLAINVIEW — Services for Andrew J. Lingefelter, 37, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Plainview United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Lillian Kimble

Lillian Kimble

NORFOLK — Services for Lillian J. Kimble, 100, of Randolph, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Susan Hoppel

Susan Hoppel

NORFOLK — Services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Susan Hoppel died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.

John Gross

John Gross

John B. Gross passed away at Bryan East Hospital on the morning of June 27, 2023, at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 16 days of a lingering illness.

Alan Beller

Alan Beller

LINDSAY — Services for Alan N. Beller, 88, formerly of Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Stan Schmitt will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Donna Lerum

Donna Lerum

PLAINVIEW — Services for Donna Lerum, 94, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Ronald Eilers

Ronald Eilers

SPENCER — Services for Ronald Eilers, 78, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Ronald Eilers died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Gary Bowers

Gary Bowers

HARTINGTON — Gary L. Bowers, 79, Hartington, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara