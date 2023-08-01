Alan Beller

LINDSAY — Services for Alan N. Beller, 88, formerly of Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Stan Schmitt will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
On Tuesday, a Catholic Order of Foresters rosary will begin at 4 p.m. followed by visitation until 7 p.m. at the church. A vigil will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church.
Duesman Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
1934-2023
Alan Nicholas Beller passed away peacefully with family at his side on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Alan was born Oct. 16, 1934, in Lindsay to Vincent and Catherine (Dohmen) Beller. He attended school in St. Bernard and served in the U.S Army in Korea from 1954 to 1956.
On Aug. 10, 1957, he was united in marriage to Frances Zach at Humphrey. They were blessed with seven children: Jayne, Jack, Glenn, Sandy, Julie, Steve and Lori. They were members of St. Bernard Church until it closed in 1971. They then joined Lindsay Holy Family.
Alan and Frances have always been great supporters of Catholic education. In fact, all of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have graduated from or are currently attending Catholic schools.
Alan was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, served on the local court 2006 as chief ranger and was state court secretary for 16 years.
Alan served on the Lindsay Co-op board, the Lower Platte North NRD board, the Holy Family School Board and on the archdiocese board of education. After an accident in 1991, Alan and Frances retired but stayed involved in farming with their sons for several years. In 2015, they moved to Norfolk, and Alan resided at the Veteran’s Home since 2020.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing cards with his family and friends. Alan and Frances also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino.
Alan is survived by his spouse, Frances Beller of Norfolk; daughter Jayne (Alan) Ternus of Humphrey; son Jack Beller of Lindsay; son Glenn (Lori) Beller of Lindsay; daughter Sandy (Kurt) Hall of Columbus; daughter Julie (Pat) Zach of Norfolk; son Steve (Tina) Beller of Norfolk; daughter Lori (Tom) Jackson of Omaha; 26 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lugene (Vernell) Korth of Lindsay and Arlene Wessel of Lindsay; a brother-in-law, Glenn Wiese of Lindsay; and a sister-in-law, Coletta Paprocki of Columbus.
Alan was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Kate Beller; parents-in-law Joe and Mary Zach; a sister, Mary Ellen Wiese; a brother-in-law, Larry Wessel; a daughter-in-law Connie Beller; and a nephew Robbie Wiese.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to those of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.