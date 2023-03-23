Alaire Anderson

WAUSA — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Thabor Lutheran Church.
1923-2023
The service will be livestreamed on Alaire’s page at brockhausfuneralhome.com.
Alaire Maxine Anderson died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home, 100 days shy of her 100th birthday.
The daughter of Oscar and Mathilda (Skoglund) Wangstrom was born June 24, 1923, in the family farmhouse near Wausa, where she lived most of her life. She was baptized and confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Alaire attended Prairie Belle rural school and Wausa High School, graduating in 1940. She attended Wayne State College and taught country school in Knox County.
In 1946, while working in Omaha, she asked a hometown acquaintance, Melvin Anderson, for a ride to Wausa. Thus began a loving relationship that lasted more than 60 years.
Melvin and Alaire were married on Dec. 29, 1946, at Thabor Lutheran Church. Together, they farmed near Wausa and enjoyed raising their four sons in the tight-knit community before retiring to Norfolk in 1980.
Despite their responsibilities on the farm, Melvin and Alaire managed to take their four boys on vacation nearly every summer. They continued their love of travel in retirement, visiting all 50 states, with Colorado as a favorite destination. They traveled to several countries in Europe, including two visits to Sweden, where they enjoyed spending time with relatives and family friends.
Alaire was very proud of her Swedish heritage and learned enough Swedish to correspond with her relatives there. Her family looked forward to eating traditional Swedish foods, especially at Christmas.
Alaire enjoyed singing in school and church choirs and taught her boys how to play the piano, despite their protests at having to practice. She was an active member of Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa, where she taught Sunday school and participated in church women’s groups. After retirement, she and Melvin joined St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk, where she was a member of Ruth Circle, and enjoyed many years with the ladies’ quilting group. She volunteered in many capacities at church and was a Lutheran Hospital volunteer for several years. She was a member of VFW Auxiliary 5824 in Wausa.
Survivors include her four sons and their spouses, Larry and Marlys of Norfolk, Alan and Sue of Fort Collins, Colo., Leigh and Mark of Castle Rock, Colo., and Gene and Kristin of Seattle, Wash.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Faye Wangstrom of Yankton.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Melvin in 2004; brother Donald Wangstrom; and infant brother Elliott.