Alaire Anderson

NORFOLK — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Alaire Anderson died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Margie Brummer

HARTINGTON — Margie A. Brummer, 89, Hartington, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Bruce Gardels

PILGER — Services for Bruce Gardels, 61, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Marvin Larson

CHAMBERS — Graveside services for Marvin Larson, 85, Cumberland Gap, Tenn., formerly of Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.

Pauline Luttman

NORFOLK — Services for Pauline Luttman, 97, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Brandon Gilliard

Brandon Alexander Gilliard, 34, was born Feb. 14, 1989, in Shreveport, La., and sadly left us on March 8, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas, following a pulmonary embolism.

Richard Trefry

Lt. Gen. Richard G. Trefry passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2023, in his home in Clifton, Va. His beloved spouse of 53 years, the former Jacquelyn Dahlkoetter of Stanton, was by his side. In his life, Trefry made a substantial impact on the U.S. Army, especially in his roles as Inspector G…

Shirley Drahota

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley Drahota, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Shirley Drahota died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Oda Schneider

LINDSAY — Oda M. Schneider, 71, Bradenton, Fla., died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, of complications following heart surgery.

Donald Effle

VERDIGRE — Memorial visitation for Donald Effle, 80, Norfolk, will be 3-5 p.m. on April 15 at Brockhaus Funeral Home followed by a celebration of his life from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, all in Verdigre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

