NORFOLK — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Alaire Anderson died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Margie A. Brummer, 89, Hartington, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
PILGER — Services for Bruce Gardels, 61, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
CHAMBERS — Graveside services for Marvin Larson, 85, Cumberland Gap, Tenn., formerly of Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.
NORFOLK — Services for Pauline Luttman, 97, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Brandon Alexander Gilliard, 34, was born Feb. 14, 1989, in Shreveport, La., and sadly left us on March 8, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas, following a pulmonary embolism.
Lt. Gen. Richard G. Trefry passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2023, in his home in Clifton, Va. His beloved spouse of 53 years, the former Jacquelyn Dahlkoetter of Stanton, was by his side. In his life, Trefry made a substantial impact on the U.S. Army, especially in his roles as Inspector G…
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley Drahota, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Shirley Drahota died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
LINDSAY — Oda M. Schneider, 71, Bradenton, Fla., died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, of complications following heart surgery.
VERDIGRE — Memorial visitation for Donald Effle, 80, Norfolk, will be 3-5 p.m. on April 15 at Brockhaus Funeral Home followed by a celebration of his life from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, all in Verdigre.