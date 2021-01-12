You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Al Maxey

Al Maxey

NORFOLK — Services for Al Maxey, 62, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

He died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

———

The service will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/499638531

Alan Gerard Maxey returned to his Heavenly Father on Jan. 7, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack in Omaha. He was 62 years old.

Alan was born in Osmond on July 26, 1958, to Wendell Sr. and Mary Ellen (Theisen) Maxey. He grew up in Osmond as the oldest of 11 children and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Osmond Community High School, where he lettered in wrestling and football.

Al married Barbara Gutz on July 29, 1977, and to this union, they were blessed with five children: Justin, Anthony, Linnea, Karma and Katlyn.

Alan took great pride in working alongside his dad and owned Big Al’s Diner and Maxey Feed and Seed in Beemer. He also embraced giving back to the community and enjoyed being the voice under the Friday night lights for the Beemer Bobcats, served on the Chamber of Commerce and also volunteered as “Smokey the Bear” for Fire Prevention week.

He was known fondly as “Big Al” due to his stature and presence when he entered a room; Al’s smile was grand and his laugh was jolly. He considered everyone he met a friend.

Al first found his true calling in sales at Gene Steffy in Fremont. This fulfilling career spanned decades and reached from the Midwest to the West Coast at many dealerships like Cornhusker Auto in Norfolk, Arnie’s of Wayne and Baxter Toyota of LaVista. His grandeur was charming and welcoming, qualities that were ever-present on the lot.

Conversations with Al were sincere, and he always wanted to know, “What can I do to earn your business?” Conversations with Al generally ended with a powerful handshake, something he truly believed in.

Al married Connie Smith on June 23, 2008, in San Diego, Calif. He loved the ocean and walking the beach, Padres baseball games and attending Saddleback Church. He continued his faith and worship at Divine Shepard in Omaha. Al experienced God’s blessing in everyday happenings as they unfolded through his life until the Lord called him home. Al’s faith was unwavering.

He is survived by his loving mother, Mary Ellen Maxey; Connie Maxey, Barb Maxey, Justin and Jami Maxey, Tony Maxey, Linnea and Tyler Fellows, Karma and John Pribnow, Katlyn Maxey, Alexander Smith, Abbie Smith and Alison Smith; nine grandchildren, Jaden, Alexis, Calie, Kaden, Greyson, Jaxsyn, Kenyon, Rori and Connor; and brothers and sisters Beth and Kelly Dohmen, Craig Maxey, Doug and Lysa Maxey, Patrick and Shauna Maxey, Diana Campos, Marc and Gina Maxey, Jay and Toni Maxey, Paula and Mike Dartman, Gina and Tim Reinke and Wendell and Emily Maxey. Several nieces and nephews will feel his loss.

Alan was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Maxey Sr.; a grandson, Gabriel Maxey, son of Justin and Jami Maxey; Grandpa and Grandma T (Theisen); Grandma Dibbert and Rudy Dibbert and Hugh and Gladys Maxey.

Tags

In other news

Al Maxey

Al Maxey

NORFOLK — Services for Al Maxey, 62, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.

Leonard Zechmann

Leonard Zechmann

NORFOLK — Services for Leonard J. Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W.…

Robbie Rickard

Robbie Rickard

WAUSA — Private services for Robbie Rickard, 66, Wausa, will be Thursday, Jan. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Magnet Cemetery in Magnet.

David Vogt

David Vogt

CREIGHTON — A celebration of life open house for David Vogt, 60, Creighton, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Creighton Golf Course.

Donald Vyhlidal

Donald Vyhlidal

PIERCE — Services for Donald J. Vyhlidal, 74, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Albert Brauer

Albert Brauer

Services for Albert. J. Brauer, 90, of Florence, Ore., formerly of Norfolk, were Saturday, Jan. 9.

Margaret Grote

Margaret Grote

WAUSA — Services for Margaret Grote, 69, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Norma Janssen

Norma Janssen

COLERIDGE — Services for Norma J. Janssen, 85, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Kenneth Karloff

Kenneth Karloff

BEEMER — Services for Kenneth Karloff, 76, Wisner, was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Jared Hartman officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara