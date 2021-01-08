NORFOLK — Services for Al Maxey, 62, Omaha, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
In other news
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Dave Ratcliff, 77, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Columbus. The Rev. Adam Lassen will officiate with inurnment in the Roselawn Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Private services for Ruth E. Tegeler-Bierman, 93, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Gary J. Aten, 82, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Mark H. Shiery, 64, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
NEWMAN GROVE — Private services for Betty R. Strong, 96, Newman Grove, will be Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Todd Wallace will officiate with burial in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mrs. Andy (Treasure L.) Evans, 36, Fordyce, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Private services for Jesse M. “Bud” Lewis, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Terry Price will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for John “Jack” Sauser, 84, Verdigre, formerly of Randolph, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Alpine Village Retirement Center in Verdigre.
