Al Maxey

NORFOLK — Services for Al Maxey, 62, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

He died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

In other news

Robbie Rickard

WAUSA — Services for Robbie Rickard, 66, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Donald Vyhlidal

PIERCE — Services for Donald J. Vyhlidal, 74, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Jeannette Wobbenhorst

COLERIDGE — Services for Jeannette Wobbenhorst, 91, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Belden Cemetery.

Dorothy Rieck

ALBION — Services for Dorothy M. Rieck, 89, Albion, formerly of Primrose, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the United Church of Christ Congregational Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Avidano will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

David Vogt

CREIGHTON — Services for David Vogt, 60, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Leonard Zechmann

NORFOLK — Services for Leonard J. Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Po…

Lyla Levander

ALBION — Services for Lyla M. Levander, 93, Albion, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the United Methodist Church in Albion. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Al Maxey

Raymond Poppe

CROFTON — Private services for Raymond C. Poppe, 92, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be by Crofton American Legion Post 128.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

