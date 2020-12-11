Ailene Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Private services for Ailene M. Gubbels, 88, Randolph, will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. Christian wake.
She died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Randolph. Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2020
Ailene Mary Gubbels was born Jan. 4, 1932, at Bow Valley, the daughter of Alphonse and Josephine (Burbach) Rameil. She was a 1950 graduate of Mount Marty High School in Yankton. She began working in the Cedar County clerk’s office at Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington and, in May 1951, worked for three and a half years as deputy Cedar County clerk.
On June 7, 1955, Ailene married Eugene Gubbels at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The couple made their home on a farm east of Randolph, raising four children. The family farmed and raised livestock until April 1993 when they retired. They built a home in Randolph and moved to town.
She was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church; P.C.C.W.; Christian Mothers; the Wareham Club and Modern Mrs.
Ailene loved to travel, fish, golf, bowl, and she enjoyed taking grandkids fishing and playing cards. She was an awesome cook and was well known for her pies.
Survivors include her spouse of 65 years, Gene Gubbels of Randolph; four children, Kelly and LaRee Gubbels of Randolph, Bill and Joan Gubbels of Randolph, Joan and Tom Bittner of Lincoln and Jackie and Darin Loberg of Randolph; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings, Detta and Wally Gubbels of Randolph, Velma Jean and Delwyn Lange of Randolph and Larry and Leslie Rameil of El-jebel, Colo.
Preceding her in death were her parents and a great-grandchild, Martha Jane Bittner.
The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers.
Music will be provided by organist Corinne Schmit, cantor Randy Borst and soloist LaRee Gubbels.
Pallbearers will be Ailene’s grandchildren: Kyle Gubbels, Casey Gubbels, Jerad Gubbels, Joel Bittner, Dylan Loberg, Drew Loberg and granddaughter Riley Bittner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ailene’s great-grandchildren: Boland Gubbels, Bryder Gubbels, Bronx Gubbels, Brand Gubbels, Kane Gubbels and great-granddaughters, Payton Gubbels and Quinn Gubbels.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.