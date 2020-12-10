RANDOLPH — Services for Ailene Gubbels, 88, Randolph, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Randolph.
TILDEN — Services for LeRoy “Butch” Mock, 94, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Mid Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
SIOUX CITY — Services for Darlene Ruby, 93, Sioux City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, in Sioux City. Graveside services will be later that day in Ewing.
Services for Thomas E. Johnson, 71, Basehor, Kan., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Basehor. Burial will be in the National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kan.
ALBION — Private services for Jerry L. Hagemann, 74, Albion, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. John Hagemann will officiate. Public burial will be at about 11:45 a.m. in the parish cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Le…
AINSWORTH — Service for Dr. Vergil A. Heyer, 65, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery near Ainsworth.
STANTON — Services for Norman G. “Norm” Bohl, 92, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center.
NORFOLK — Reginald S. Carvalho, 62, Norfolk, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Premier Estates in Pierce.
OMAHA — Private services for Robert L. Baber, 79, formerly of Norfolk, will be held under the direction of Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home of Omaha.