You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Agnes Sucha

Agnes Sucha

LEIGH — Services for Agnes L. Sucha, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 319 N. Oak St., in Leigh. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will be officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Leigh.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church.

Sucha died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Norfolk.

Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

1933-2021

The ceremony also will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.

Agnes was born on Nov. 24, 1933, in Leigh, to John and Mary (Moser) Herink. She attended school in Leigh and graduated from Leigh High School in 1951. After graduation, she taught country school for two years.

On Sept. 26, 1953, she married Alvin Gene Sucha at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The couple had seven children: Monica, Mike, Barbara, Theresa, Keith, David and Ken. The family moved to Salina, Kan., back to Leigh, then to Lincoln, then to Syracuse and finally to Norfolk in 1971. Alvin died in 1972.

Agnes lived in Norfolk until her move to Arizona in 2009. She returned to Norfolk in March 2021.

Agnes continued on to raise her seven children. She was a very devout Catholic, and her faith helped her make many important decisions. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk and Our Lady of Guadalupe in San Tan Valley, Ariz.

She enjoyed playing cards, bridge, bowling, cooking, Nebraska football games, scrapbooking, Mardi Gras get-togethers in Wisconsin with her family and setting jigsaw puzzles.

Her main “job” was as a stay-at-home mom. When the kids were grown, she was asked to wrap Christmas presents at Herberger’s department store in Norfolk on a volunteer basis, a job she truly loved. That eventually led to a career as a sales associate at Herberger’s for 30 years.

She was also a frequent volunteer at the Elk’s Club. She loved to travel and went on a two-week pilgrimage to the Holy Land in 1997. Mostly, however, she enjoyed time with her kids and grandkids. She will be missed.

Agnes moved to Arizona in 2009 to get away from the Nebraska winters. Although she missed Nebraska and her friends and family there, she settled into Arizona quite nicely. She attended many Arizona Diamondback baseball games, ran the bases, and got a personalized photo and autograph from baseball great, Didi Gregorius.

She helped all her kids with various projects, most notably making hundreds of bags of almond-bark-covered pretzels every Christmas.

Agnes is survived by three daughters, Monica (Mike) Vickers, Barbara Shaw, Theresa Sucha; three sons, Keith (Lynn) Sucha, David (Jean) Sucha and Ken (Barbara) Sucha; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann McMullin; two brothers, Jerome Herink and Philip Herink; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Agnes was preceded in death by her spouse, Alvin; her son, Michael; her parents, John and Mary Herink; her parents-in-law, Clyde and Agnes Sucha; three brothers, John, Bob and Eugene; and two sisters, Dolores Lewis and Florence Becker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family’s choice.

Tags

In other news

Bonnie Stanley

Bonnie Stanley

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie O. Stanley, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Stanley died Friday July 30, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Rosella Nykodym

Rosella Nykodym

MADISON — Services for Rosella Nykodym, 96, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Humphrey.

Janelle Schrader

Janelle Schrader

PLAINVIEW —  Services for Janelle Schrader, 96, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

Grace Gould

Grace Gould

Private services for Grace Burkhardt Gould, 88, Carmel, Ind., will be at Leppert Mortuary-Nora Chapel in Indianapolis, Ind. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Rayoma Andrews

Rayoma Andrews

OMAHA — A celebration of life for Rayoma F. Andrews, 93, formerly of Blair, Bella Vista, Ark., and Pharr Texas, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Maple Ridge, 3525 N. 167th Circle, in Omaha.

Helga Craft

Helga Craft

PLAINVIEW — Services for Helga Craft, 85, Foster and Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Catherine Lear

Catherine Lear

Catherine “Kate” Lear was a remarkable woman. Born Catherine Jane Hinrichs on Sept. 12, 1927, she lived 93 full years. She was born in Burwell and lived in her last home in Oregon until she died of natural causes on June 7, 2021.

Earl Foster

Earl Foster

PLAINVIEW — Services for Earl W. Foster, 99, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview.

Agnes Sucha

Agnes Sucha

LEIGH — Services for Agnes L. Sucha, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 319 Oak St., in Leigh. The  Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Leigh.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara