Agnes Sucha

LEIGH — Services for Agnes L. Sucha, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 319 N. Oak St., in Leigh. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will be officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Leigh.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church.
Sucha died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Norfolk.
1933-2021
Agnes was born on Nov. 24, 1933, in Leigh, to John and Mary (Moser) Herink. She attended school in Leigh and graduated from Leigh High School in 1951. After graduation, she taught country school for two years.
On Sept. 26, 1953, she married Alvin Gene Sucha at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The couple had seven children: Monica, Mike, Barbara, Theresa, Keith, David and Ken. The family moved to Salina, Kan., back to Leigh, then to Lincoln, then to Syracuse and finally to Norfolk in 1971. Alvin died in 1972.
Agnes lived in Norfolk until her move to Arizona in 2009. She returned to Norfolk in March 2021.
Agnes continued on to raise her seven children. She was a very devout Catholic, and her faith helped her make many important decisions. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk and Our Lady of Guadalupe in San Tan Valley, Ariz.
She enjoyed playing cards, bridge, bowling, cooking, Nebraska football games, scrapbooking, Mardi Gras get-togethers in Wisconsin with her family and setting jigsaw puzzles.
Her main “job” was as a stay-at-home mom. When the kids were grown, she was asked to wrap Christmas presents at Herberger’s department store in Norfolk on a volunteer basis, a job she truly loved. That eventually led to a career as a sales associate at Herberger’s for 30 years.
She was also a frequent volunteer at the Elk’s Club. She loved to travel and went on a two-week pilgrimage to the Holy Land in 1997. Mostly, however, she enjoyed time with her kids and grandkids. She will be missed.
Agnes moved to Arizona in 2009 to get away from the Nebraska winters. Although she missed Nebraska and her friends and family there, she settled into Arizona quite nicely. She attended many Arizona Diamondback baseball games, ran the bases, and got a personalized photo and autograph from baseball great, Didi Gregorius.
She helped all her kids with various projects, most notably making hundreds of bags of almond-bark-covered pretzels every Christmas.
Agnes is survived by three daughters, Monica (Mike) Vickers, Barbara Shaw, Theresa Sucha; three sons, Keith (Lynn) Sucha, David (Jean) Sucha and Ken (Barbara) Sucha; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann McMullin; two brothers, Jerome Herink and Philip Herink; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Agnes was preceded in death by her spouse, Alvin; her son, Michael; her parents, John and Mary Herink; her parents-in-law, Clyde and Agnes Sucha; three brothers, John, Bob and Eugene; and two sisters, Dolores Lewis and Florence Becker.
