Agnes Schleppenbach

LINCOLN — Services for Agnes L. (Hoffmann) Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. There will be rosary recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the rosary and burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation in Lincoln will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, followed by the rosary at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the local arrangements.
1922-2022
Agnes Louise (Hoffmann) Schleppenbach passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at The Legacy Arbors in Lincoln.
Agnes was born Jan. 20, 1922, in Pierce to Julius and Anna Hoffmann. Agnes was the seventh of nine children and grew up on the family farm southeast of Pierce. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated from Pierce High School in 1940.
After graduation, she worked for a time in Omaha and then returned to Pierce to work at the county courthouse.
Agnes met Dr. Raymond “Doc” Schleppenbach in Pierce, and they married in 1949. They lived in Pierce their entire married life where they raised 11 children. Agnes continued to live on in Pierce after Doc’s death in 1999 but moved to Lincoln in 2010 to be closer to several of her children and grandchildren.
Agnes was a loving and faithful spouse, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She often expressed her deep love and appreciation of her family, and the pride and joy she had for each of them.
She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce and The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. She was a member of the altar society in Pierce and St. Anne’s Circle in Lincoln.
Agnes initiated one of the first Right to Life chapters in Nebraska and worked passionately throughout her life to protect the lives of the unborn.
She was a wonderful cook, loved to bake and enjoyed sewing, quilting, needlepoint and the occasional round of golf. After raising her children, she also enjoyed being involved in fitness classes at the Y in Norfolk and Lincoln.
Those left to live out her legacy of love include her children: Robert of Norfolk, Joan (Robert) James of Brisbane, Australia, Tim (Paula de la Torre) of Dallas, Texas, Tom (Judi Whiting) of Leesburg, Va., Ann (Sam) Doss of Leesburg, Gene (Sharon Pietzyk) of Vienna, Va., Mary (Dan) Curran of Lincoln, Mike (Sandy Manzer) of Lincoln, Gary (Jolene Norris) of Lincoln, Julie (Dave) King of Lincoln and Greg (Jacqueline Halbig) of Haymarket, Va.; 26 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Anna; spouse Raymond “Doc” in 1999; grandson Anthony; daughter-in-law Therese; brothers Frederick, Aloysius, Julius, Gregory and Clemens; and sisters Johanna and Amelia Hoffmann and Josephine James.
A reception will follow the burial in the St. Joseph’s Parish Center in Pierce on Saturday, and a luncheon in the basement hall will follow Friday’s services at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, donations to: Nebraska Right to Life http://www.nerighttolife.org Birthright of Norfolk https://birthright.org/norfolkne/ CHI Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.