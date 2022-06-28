LINCOLN — Services for Agnes L. (Hoffmann) Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. There will be a rosary recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the rosary and burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation in Lincoln will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, followed by the rosary at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln.
Agnes Schleppenbach died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Legacy Arbors Assisted Living in Lincoln.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the local arrangements.