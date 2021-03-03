LYNCH — Private services for Agnes Muller, 90, Lynch, will be Saturday, March 6, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 11:15 a.m. in the parish cemetery in Lynch.
Public visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
She died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Ambassador of Omaha in Omaha.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.