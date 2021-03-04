LYNCH — Private services for Agnes Muller, 90, Lynch, will be Saturday, March 6, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 11:15 a.m. in the parish cemetery in Lynch.
Public visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
She died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Ambassador of Omaha in Omaha.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
———
Agnes M. Muller, daughter of Benjamin and Elizabeth (Kramer) Lechler, was born Dec. 3, 1930, at Carlyle, Mont. She attended school in Beach, N.D.
On Dec. 15, 1949, Agnes was united in marriage to Jacob John Muller at Lynch. They were the parents of seven children.
Agnes and Jacob farmed near Lynch. She was a member of Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch and was active in the altar society. Agnes belonged to various card clubs, enjoyed playing bingo and loved animals.
Agnes is survived by her children, William Muller of Lynch, Joyce Kimble of Brunswick, Gerald Muller of Lynch, Richard (Debbie) of Yankton and Marilyn (David) Hartzler of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Mary Jo Closson and Marjorie Sexton; nephew John Lechler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a daughter, Roberta; a son, Steven; her brothers, Henry, Theodore, Benny and August; and a son-in-law, Ron Kimble.