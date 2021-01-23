Agnes Mashino

SPENCER — Services for Agnes M. Mashino, 85, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Atkinson.
BANCROFT — A memorial service for Erma Eunice (Holmberg) Gatzemeyer, 78, Bancroft, will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. at the Munderloh–Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate, with burial following in the Bancroft Cemetery. She died on Wednesday, Jan. 2…
NORFOLK — Services for Vicki B. Heelan, 82, Fort Myers, Fla., will be celebrated in Norfolk in June 2021 around her birthday. She died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her home in Fort Myers. More details will appear in June. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial services for Terry Wightman, 69, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will be at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Cedar Rapids in charge of the arrangements.
WISNER — Services for John Kaul, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Linda L. Krueger, 68, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Services for Trisha J. Lombard, 51, Inwood, Iowa, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of rural Inwood, Iowa. The Rev. James Koller will officiate.
BOW VALLEY — Services for Kathryn T. Kathol, 92, Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The. Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.