HUMPHREY — Services for Agnes Kuta, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church and will continue an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
Agnes Kuta died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial may be directed to the Humphrey Rescue Unit or the St. Francis Endowment Fund.
1929-2022
Agnes Ann Kuta was born on June 10, 1929, in rural Pierce to Frank and Mary (German) Martischang. She grew up in the Lindsay area and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family High School in 1947.
On June 29, 1954, Agnes was united in marriage to Alvin Kuta in Lindsay. After their marriage, they lived in the St. Mary’s area and the Tarnov area before moving to Humphrey in 1994.
Agnes was a member of Catholic Daughters of America and its altar society, was involved with a card group for over 60 years, and loved quilting. She was a faithful member of St. Francis Church and a strong supporter of Humphrey St. Francis Schools.
Agnes is survived by her spouse, Alvin Kuta of Humphrey; daughter Mary Kay (Roger) Ternus of Albion; son Gary (Carol) Kuta of Strasburg, Colo.; daughter Karen (Darrell) Bender of Elkhorn; daughter Lori (Don) Maguire of Norfolk; son Mike (Jacque) Kuta of Albion; daughter Julie Corr of Norfolk; 23 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene (Lee) Martischang of Atkinson; two brothers-in-law, Gene Kuta of North Loup and Don Kuta of Columbus; and three sisters-in-law, Rose Ann Kuta of Columbus, Irene Martischang of Lindsay and Georgia Kuta of Platte Center.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Martischang; a daughter, Janet Kuta; a brother, Leon Martischang; two sisters, Rosella (Ralph) Koziol and Phyllis (Virgil) Kuta; a brother-in-law, Norbert Kuta; a sister-in-law, Betty (Jack) Kurtenbach; and nephews Tom Koziol and Brian Kuta.
