ALBION — Private services for Adrian G. Texley, 87, Albion, were Monday, March 14, with Vicar Elizabeth Goering officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Levander Funeral Home in Albion is in charge of arrangements.
Adrian Texley died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island.
1934-2022
Adrian George Texley, son of George and Anna (Olnes) Texley, was born on Sept. 19, 1934, at a doctor’s house in Bradish. Adrian was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church (now Immanuel-Zion South Branch). He attended country schools and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1952. Following his high school graduation, Adrian began a career of farming.
On Jan. 3, 1957, Adrian was inducted into the U.S. Army. He served honorably until his discharge from active duty on Oct. 15, 1958. Following his military service, Adrian resumed farming.
On Feb. 23, 1963, Adrian was united in marriage to JoAnn (Krumland) Kronen at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Omaha. The couple then made their home on the family farm.
Throughout his life Adrian, enjoyed collecting vintage cars. In his 40s, Adrian decided that he wanted to learn to fly. He earned his private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying his Cessna 175. From time to time, he would fly family and friends to various airshows.
Although he was not able to attend church in his later years, Adrian was a devout Christian and enjoyed Sunday morning services on television.
Adrian is survived by his spouse, JoAnn Texley of Albion; children Paul (Beth) Texley of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Bob (Shelly) Kronen of Albion, Kathy Kronen and family friend Martha Padilla of Minneapolis, Minn.; daughter-in-law Tami Texley of Albion; six grandchildren, Andrew Texley, Glenn, Timothy and Megan Texley, Cori Kronen, Britnie Curshner; and three great-grandchildren, Aria, Ayden and Brynley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Darrell Texley and Tom Kronen; and two sisters: Lucille (Milton) Cederlind and Norma Jean in infancy.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.