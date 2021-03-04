LAUREL — Services for Adra Annala, 60, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her residence.
Tags
In other news
NORFOLK — Private services for Margaret L. Rasmussen, 97, Harvard, formerly of Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
LYNCH — Private services for Agnes Muller, 90, Lynch, will be Saturday, March 6, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 11:15 a.m. in the parish cemetery in Lynch.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. “Don” Peter, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Adra Annala, 60, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her residence.
SIOUX CITY — Lucile I. Luhr, 87, Sioux City, died Monday, March 1, at a local care facility. No service are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
MILFORD — A celebration of life for Dennis R. Stapelman, 70, Milford, formerly of Belden, will be in May at the Milford United Methodist Church.
AINSWORTH — Services for Jolene K. Walters, 73, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services for Adelaide H. Pfirman, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
LYNCH — Private services for Agnes Muller, 90, Lynch, will be Saturday, March 6, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 11:15 a.m. in the parish cemetery in Lynch.