Adolph Vitek

CLARKSON — Services for Adolph F. “Duffy” Vitek, 87, Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday and will continue an hour prior to services Monday, all at the church.
He died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.
———
The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Adolph Frank “Duffy” Vitek was born on Aug. 10, 1933, on a farm north of Clarkson to Adolph and Anna (Zrust) Vitek. He was a member of the New Zion Presbyterian Church.
On June 1, 1955, he was united in marriage to Lois Teply at New Zion Presbyterian Church. They spent 65 wonderful years together. To the union in marriage, three daughters were born: Patricia, Joyce and Kathy.
Duffy attended Clarkson Public Schools and graduated from Clarkson High School. In 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Munich, Germany, during the Korean Conflict (War). In June 1955, he returned to Clarkson and began farming. While farming, Duffy worked at Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, then Colfax County road crew.
After “retirement,” he worked for the State of Nebraska road crew.
Duffy enjoyed staying busy and was always on the go. Even until he passed, he tended to his cow/calf herd and horses. He enjoyed going to the sale barn and watching cattle sales.
Duffy served as an elder of New Zion Presbyterian Church, was a lifetime member of the VFW, and enjoyed riding horses and driving his team of horses. He especially enjoyed watching his polka shows, listening to his polka music and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Duffy is survived by his spouse, Lois Vitek of Clarkson; three daughters, Patricia (Duane) Johnson of Clarkson, Joyce (Dennis) Pickhinke of Howells and Kathy (Michael) Brabec of Clarkson; a sister, Betty (William) Harris of Clarkson; a sister-in-law, Alice Teply of Clarkson; his grandchildren, Amy (Justin) Gurnsey, Angie (Travis) Vavra, Brandy (Jon) Balzer, Tami (Eddy) Sayers, Daniel Pickhinke, Jessie Pickhinke, Amanda (Patrick) Donahoe, Anna Pickhinke, Teri Pickhinke, Brent (Becky) Brabec, Krystal (Jason) Penlerick, Megan (Zach) Fendrick, Tina (Christopher) Bourek, Eric (Tiffany) Brabec and Tiffany (Beau) Groteluschen; 24 great-grandchildren; and two foster great-grandchildren.
Duffy was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph J. and Anna Vitek; a grandson, Dustin Pickhinke; a great-great-grandson, Jacob Gurnsey; and a brother-in-law, Dean Teply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested as those of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.