Adolph Brozek

BRUNSWICK — Private services for Adolph “A.J.” Brozek, 86, Plainview, will be Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Paul’s-St. Ignatius Cemetery in Plainview. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 148 and Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
1933-2020
A.J. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Plainview with his family by his side.
Adolph Joseph “A.J.” Brozek, son of Adolph L. and Josephine (Voborny) Brozek, was born Nov. 30, 1933, at Norfolk. A.J. graduated from St. Ludger Academy in Creighton and attended Wayne State College for two years.
On June 21, 1954, A.J. was united in marriage to Jolene Closter at Plainview. They were blessed with four sons: Dan, Lance, Kelven and Kirk.
After their marriage, A.J. and Jolene moved to California while he served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1956. They returned to Nebraska and purchased a farm west of Plainview. In later years, after the kids were grown, A.J. and Jolene wintered in Texas.
A.J. had a passion for farming and even up to his last days was giving farming advice to his sons. He became a pilot in the Air Force, and his love for flying continued throughout his life.
A.J. was mechanically inclined and enjoyed tinkering in his shop. He was also an avid reader and loved to travel. Spending time with his grandchildren was at the top of his list of favorites.
A.J. was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick.
A.J. was a loving caregiver to his spouse, Jolene, for 14 years after she suffered a stroke. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage.
A.J. is survived by his children: Lance (Diane) Brozek of Plainview, Kelven (Nancy) Brozek of Norfolk and Kirk (Katherine) Brozek of Plainview; a daughter-in-law, Denise Brozek of Brunswick; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Dick (Betty) Closter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Jolene; a son, Dan Brozek; a brother, Kenny Brozek; and a brother in infancy.
The family requests memorials be directed to Creighton Library.