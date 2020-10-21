Adolph Brozek

CREIGHTON — Services for Adolph “A.J.” Brozek, 86, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Duane E. Jelinek, 86, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.
CLEARWATER — Private services for Diane A. Sanne, 76, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Burial will be in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery at rural Clearwater.
PILGER — Services for Alice Schultz, 67, Wahoo, formerly of Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
COLUMBUS — Services for Janelle Miller, 28; Lars Barcel, 27; Natasha Lambrecht, 6; and Lars Barcel Jr., 4 months old; will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Brandon Foster will officiate. Private burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in …
HARTINGTON — Services for Merle G. Palmer, 94, Coleridge, formerly of Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.
MADISON — Private services for Eugene A. “Bud” Love, 91, Madison, will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
SEWARD — Services for Dixie Giebelman, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Utica, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rev. Rod Lyon will officiate. Graveside inurnment services will be at a later date in the Utica Cemetery in Utica.
Cynthia (Douglas) Thomsen, 57, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Omaha at the Madonna Rehabilitation Center after suffering a stroke and pneumonia complications.