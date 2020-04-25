Adelyn Schulz

MADISON — Services for Adelyn L. Schulz, 99, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elmer R. “Spec” Retzlaff, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. …
LYNCH — Private graveside services for Dorothy Thomson, 80, Lynch, will be conducted. Memorial services will be at a later date.
STANTON — Graveside services for DeLoris Farran, 97, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at the Stanton Cemetery. Memorial services will be at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, 85, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
CREIGHTON — A public graveside service for Mark A. Risinger, 62, Hadar, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
AINSWORTH — A private committal service for Daniel G. Kozisek, 88, Ainsworth, will be Wednesday, April 29, under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth.
OMAHA — A celebration of life for Robert L. Ludwick, 65, will be at a later date under the direction of Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home of Omaha.
