Adelyn Schulz

Adelyn L. Schulz, 99
It is with deep sadness we acknowledge the passing of Adelyn Louise Severa, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great -grandmother on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was 99 years old. Living in her own home until several weeks ago, she was always interested in her large family’s activities, and one of her great pleasures was talking to them and getting caught up on family and area news.
Adelyn was born on March 12, 1921 in Stanton County to Adolf and Amelia (Konicek) Severa who owned several farms in both Stanton and Madison county. Married to Otto Vernon Schulz on Nov. 11, 1947, a decorated WWII Veteran, she and Otto lived on several farms in the Norfolk, Battle Creek and Madison area where they raised their eight children.
During those years she was an avid gardener, growing even more than her large family could consume so that she could sell extra produce locally. She also loved working on her embroidery and had made each of her children and many of her grandchildren quilts, pillowcases and tea towels. Always willing to share her needlework with others, she was a frequent contributor to local charity auctions.
She is now reunited with Otto her husband of 39 years; her brother Joseph Severa; her sisters Lorraine Anderson, Mary Lou Sayers; and her son-in-law; Ron Summers. She is survived by her brother, Duffy Severa of West Point, his wife Shirley her brother-in-law, Alvin Sayers of Clarkson, and her children/grandchildren: Shirley Summers of Madison, and her two children David Summers and Denise Summers; Robert Schulz of Madison, and his daughter Bobbi Ottis; Raymond Schulz, his wife Judy of Atchison, and their children Lisa Wells, Michael Schulz, Adam Schulz; Sharon Louk, her husband Cloyde of Weston, Mo., and her children Frederick Mendus and Amelia Mendus; Sandra Hake, her husband Alan of Creston, and their children, Tammy Loewe, Dustin Hake, Tracy Hake, Kay Svitak, Ron Hake, Heather Hake, Jason Hake, Brenda Hake; Richard (Rich) Schulz, his wife Julie of Albion, and their children, Ryan Schulz and Melissia Schulz; Shar Beiermann, her husband Luke of Madison, and their children Jacquie Beiermann, Candice Beiermann, Tara Beiermann, Greg Perdue and Kristina Beiermann; and Sharilyn Heller, her husband James of Madison, and their children Sara Jones and Travis Heller, in addition to many more great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
