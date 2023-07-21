BATTLE CREEK — Services for Adeline Schott, 95, of Sun City West Ariz., formerly of Battle Creek, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at St. Johns Lutheran Church Battle Creek with the Rev. B.J. Fouts officiating. A separate memorial service will be held in Sun City West on Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Phil officiating at Crown of Life Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be held in Nebraska for immediate family at a later date.
Adeline Schott died Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sun City West.
1927-2023
Adeline Marion (Strelow) Schott was born Aug. 5, 1927, to Arthur and Clara Strelow in Pierce, the fifth of eight children. She attended schools in Pierce Co. Dist. and Dist. 3, fifth through eighth grade at Zion Lutheran School, graduating May 17, 1944, from Pierce High School.
After graduation, she was employed by Cones State Bank, Pierce, as a book keeper for Norfolk Maytag and Arkfeld Manufacturing in Norfolk.
She married Victor Schott of Battle Creek on May 25, 1952, in Pierce. They were blessed with five children, Sharon, Vicky, Connie, Daniel and Nancy. She became a homemaker on the farm Southwest of Battle Creek until they retired to Sun City West full time in 1989. There she was busy doing what she loved — singing for variety shows and choruses for many years and also working at Pebble Brooke Golf Course where she also liked to play golf and cards.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Sharon (Mark) Bierman and Joleen, Thomas, Valerie, Jodie and Jessi; Vicky (Larry) Werner and Jody, Wendy, Marty and Derric; Connie (Brent) Jochens and Jenny, Jeremy and Sara; Daniel (Deb) Schott and Kristin, Natalie, Nic and Rachel; Nancy Schott and Lynn and Michael; 53 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law JoAnn Strelow.
She was preceded in death by spouse Victor; parents Art and Clara; one infant grandson; siblings Dolores and Gary Kolterman, Elnor and Rueben Demmel, Arlene and Bill Riege, Mardell and Vernon Bauman, Ethel and Dennis Alexander, Lois Schuhardt and Harold Strelow; and in-Laws Gilbert and Arlyce Schott.