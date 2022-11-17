NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adeline M. Anderson, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Spring Branch Cemetery near Peace Church in rural Norfolk.
Adeline Anderson died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1929-2022
Adeline was born on Dec. 28, 1929, in Winside to Oscar and Louise (Brune) Hoeman. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1948 and then attended Wayne State College for two years, receiving her teaching certificate.
Adeline married Leland Anderson on June 15, 1952, in Winside. Leland passed away on Jan. 23, 2004. After marriage, Adeline taught school in rural Wayne County for 15 years. Then she and Leland moved to the farm in rural Winside. She then traveled with Leland and their thoroughbred horses and sold tickets at the horse races.
Adeline was a member of the Peace Church in rural Norfolk, Dorcas Society Winside, Branch of Wayne County Historical Society and Legion Auxiliary.
Adeline enjoyed crocheting, knitting and reading.
Survivors include a son, Doug (Cathy) Anderson of Hot Springs, Ark., and a grandchild. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Leland Anderson; sons Roger and Tom; parents Oscar and Louise; brothers Clarence and Theodore; and sisters Bonnell Doescher, Loretta Hein, Rosalie Meyer and Mary Ann Baier Wagner.
