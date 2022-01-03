You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adelia Davis

STUART — Services for Adelia “Buttons” Davis, 87, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Adelia Davis died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her home in Stuart.

Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Atkinson Senior Center.

Tags

In other news

John Mines

John Mines

NORFOLK — Services for John P. “Packy” Mines, 72, Norfolk, formerly of Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Gregory Carl, Paul Hoesing and Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

E. John Sharples

E. John Sharples

TILDEN — Services for E. John Sharples, 88, Gretna, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. James Sells will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, …

Charles Crawford

Charles Crawford

NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Crawford, 45, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Crawford died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Cleora Fisher

Cleora Fisher

NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Lloyd L. “Rusty” Petersen Jr., 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Norman Creutz

Norman Creutz

WAUSA — Memorial services for Norman E. Creutz, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Lenice Frank

Lenice Frank

STANTON — Private services for Lenice M. Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Lois Coughtry

Lois Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois I. Coughtry, 71, Norfolk, will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Joel Stenberg

Joel Stenberg

CREIGHTON — Services for Joel Stenberg, 82, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joel Stenberg died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara