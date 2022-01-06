 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adelia Davis

Adelia Davis

STUART — Services for Adelia F. “Buttons” Davis, 87, were Jan. 4 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter officiated and burial was in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Atkinson.

Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Atkinson Senior Center.

1934-2021

Adelia Frances “Buttons” (Walnofer) Davis passed away at her home on Dec. 30, 2021. Adelia was born May 22, 1934, in Emmet to Peter and Rosa (Spottl) Walnofer. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Atkinson.

She married Jim Davis of Stuart on Aug. 6, 1953. They made their home on a farm 1.5 miles east of Stuart, where they raised their seven children.

Adelia had a strong faith which she shared with everyone. She and Jim were longtime members of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart and spent countless hours visiting the sick and homebound. She was quick to volunteer to help others in need and belonged to many clubs and organizations devoted to public service in Stuart and Atkinson.

Adelia loved to entertain and would welcome many friends and family for large gatherings or a simple game of cards. Her friends and family were very near to her heart.

Adelia loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were always welcome at the farm where she taught them many fun things. She was never too busy to play outside with them. Many of her grandchildren have continued to bring their children to visit the farm.

Jim and Adelia loved to dance together and to travel. They spent many vacations in Hawaii, Scotland, Ireland and many other places in the United States and Europe, including many visits to her parents’ hometown, Prutz, Austria, where she spent time with her many relatives. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, crafting, crocheting, exercising, antiquing, playing golf and attending as many events of the grandchildren as she could.

Adelia is survived by Jim, her spouse of 68 years; her children, Steve (Patti) of Decorah, Iowa, Terry (Kathy) of Atkinson, Lyle (Gina) of Cozad, Annette Spooner of Blair, Jackie Meisner (Richard) of Kansas City, Mo., Pat (Patty) of Parker, Colo., Lisa (Marty) Troshynski of North Platte; 26 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her brother, Ed Walnofer of Atkinson; and many nieces and nephews.

Adelia was preceded by in death by her parents, Peter and Rosa Walnofer; son Richard Davis; brothers Joe (Joyce) Walnofer and Raymond (Bessie) Walnofer; sisters Mary (Al) Valley and Paula (Ralph) Tooker; and great-grandson Logan James Zucker.

Tags

In other news

Jayne Marshall

Jayne Marshall

NORFOLK — Services for Jayne M. (Tichota) Marshall, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.

Patricia Reznicek

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 t…

Jeffery Ohler

Jeffery Ohler

Jeffery W. Ohler peacefully passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, at his home. Per Jeff’s wishes, no services will be held.

Tonda Haynes

Tonda Haynes

CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Clifford Bethune

Clifford Bethune

WAYNE — Services for Clifford A. Bethune, 90, Carroll, will be Friday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne. Visitation will be Friday at 9 a.m. at the church until services. Burial with military rites will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, Carroll. Arrangements are with Has…

Glennadine Barker

Glennadine Barker

WAYNE — Services for Glennadine V. Barker, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne.

Patricia Reznicek

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Madison.

Patricia Reznicek

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Patricia Reznicek died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home in Madison.

William McGinty

William McGinty

NORFOLK — Services for William L. “Bill” McGinty, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. William McGinty died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara