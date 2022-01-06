Adelia Davis

STUART — Services for Adelia F. “Buttons” Davis, 87, were Jan. 4 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter officiated and burial was in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Atkinson.
Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Atkinson Senior Center.
1934-2021
Adelia Frances “Buttons” (Walnofer) Davis passed away at her home on Dec. 30, 2021. Adelia was born May 22, 1934, in Emmet to Peter and Rosa (Spottl) Walnofer. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Atkinson.
She married Jim Davis of Stuart on Aug. 6, 1953. They made their home on a farm 1.5 miles east of Stuart, where they raised their seven children.
Adelia had a strong faith which she shared with everyone. She and Jim were longtime members of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart and spent countless hours visiting the sick and homebound. She was quick to volunteer to help others in need and belonged to many clubs and organizations devoted to public service in Stuart and Atkinson.
Adelia loved to entertain and would welcome many friends and family for large gatherings or a simple game of cards. Her friends and family were very near to her heart.
Adelia loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were always welcome at the farm where she taught them many fun things. She was never too busy to play outside with them. Many of her grandchildren have continued to bring their children to visit the farm.
Jim and Adelia loved to dance together and to travel. They spent many vacations in Hawaii, Scotland, Ireland and many other places in the United States and Europe, including many visits to her parents’ hometown, Prutz, Austria, where she spent time with her many relatives. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, crafting, crocheting, exercising, antiquing, playing golf and attending as many events of the grandchildren as she could.
Adelia is survived by Jim, her spouse of 68 years; her children, Steve (Patti) of Decorah, Iowa, Terry (Kathy) of Atkinson, Lyle (Gina) of Cozad, Annette Spooner of Blair, Jackie Meisner (Richard) of Kansas City, Mo., Pat (Patty) of Parker, Colo., Lisa (Marty) Troshynski of North Platte; 26 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her brother, Ed Walnofer of Atkinson; and many nieces and nephews.
Adelia was preceded by in death by her parents, Peter and Rosa Walnofer; son Richard Davis; brothers Joe (Joyce) Walnofer and Raymond (Bessie) Walnofer; sisters Mary (Al) Valley and Paula (Ralph) Tooker; and great-grandson Logan James Zucker.