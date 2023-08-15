BATTLE CREEK — Services for Adelaide R. “Addie” Scheve, a Norfolk-based author and speaker who was named Nebraska Mother of the Year in 1980, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Adelaide Scheve, 104, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are requested to St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek or National MS Society.
1919-2023
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Adelaide “Addie” Scheve, was born to Walter and Lena (Emrich) Freudenburg in March 1919 and grew up on a farm near Battle Creek. Addie attended St. John’s Lutheran School, driving a horse-drawn buggy to school. She was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1936. She was a secretary at the first Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (FDR’s New Deal) office.
Addie met Alvin Scheve at a Walter League Camp. They married in 1941 and purchased a farm outside of Battle Creek, worked hard and lived a faithful life. They raised their family of three, Kathy, Gary and Jeanie, on this farm. “The best years of my life,” Addie said. After farming for 47 years, they moved to Norfolk in 1988 to be near their daughter, Jean, a resident of Heritage of Bel-Air, crippled with Multiple Sclerosis.
While a member of St. John’s, she was a member of the Dorcas Society, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, the Hospital Guild and served as a volunteer church secretary for eight years.
Addie was a 4-H club leader, Extension club member and served on the Madison County Extension Board. She wrote and co-directed the pageant, “Faith of Our Fathers,” presented by the Battle Creek community in observance of Nebraska’s Centennial in 1967. She received several civic and community awards including the 1986 local and District Service to Mankind Award from the Norfolk Sertoma Club.
As state president of the Nebraska Council of Home Extension Clubs and 1980 Nebraska Mother of the Year, Addie launched a speaking career that reached over 500 audiences in six states.
She authored three books, “That Extra Touch” (a craft book), “He Says It With Flowers” and “Listen to the Talking Trees.” In addition, she had several articles published in national magazines.
In later years, she compiled five progressive biographies detailing family histories of Al and Addie’s grandparents-parents, children and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and lastly “The Empty Nest” — a copy for each family member.
Faith, family and friends have inspired Addie’s zest for life and living. A farmer’s daughter, she always loved farm life and was proud to be a farmer’s wife.
Addie enjoyed playing games with friends, family and grandchildren. This included bridge, pitch, Rummikub, UNO and any board game. She loved entertaining family and friends.
Family was important to Addie and Al. They organized many family gatherings at the farm and other locations including Mahoney State Park, Durango, Colo., Atlanta, Ga., Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Black Hills, S.D., and a chartered bus trip to Red Lodge, Mont. Addie made sure all grandchildren were able to attend any “family event.”
Addie is survived by two children and their spouses: daughter Kathy and Jim Booher of Brookings, S.D., and son Gary and Holly Scheve of Johnson City, Tenn.; nine grandchildren: Debra (Tom) Volk of Lincoln, Jim (Suzanne) Booher of Atlanta, Jeff (Jeanne) Booher of Lincoln, Scott (Leslie) Scheve of Raleigh, N.C., Tom Scheve of Ashville, N.C., Ned Scheve of Johnson City, Tenn., Ann Parr (Chet) Waples of Johnson City, Tenn., Kimberly Williams of Walton, Ky., and Mike (Becky) Barry of Benton, Ill.; plus 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Alvin, after 64 years of marriage; daughter Jean; an infant son; a grandson-in-law, Kevin Williams; her parents; her only sibling, brother Arland Freudenburg and his spouse, Almira; plus beloved in-laws and dear friends.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.