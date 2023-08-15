 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adelaide Scheve

Adelaide Scheve

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Adelaide R. “Addie” Scheve, a Norfolk-based author and speaker who was named Nebraska Mother of the Year in 1980, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Adelaide Scheve, 104, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are requested to St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek or National MS Society.

1919-2023

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Adelaide “Addie” Scheve, was born to Walter and Lena (Emrich) Freudenburg in March 1919 and grew up on a farm near Battle Creek. Addie attended St. John’s Lutheran School, driving a horse-drawn buggy to school. She was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1936. She was a secretary at the first Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (FDR’s New Deal) office.

Addie met Alvin Scheve at a Walter League Camp. They married in 1941 and purchased a farm outside of Battle Creek, worked hard and lived a faithful life. They raised their family of three, Kathy, Gary and Jeanie, on this farm. “The best years of my life,” Addie said. After farming for 47 years, they moved to Norfolk in 1988 to be near their daughter, Jean, a resident of Heritage of Bel-Air, crippled with Multiple Sclerosis.

While a member of St. John’s, she was a member of the Dorcas Society, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, the Hospital Guild and served as a volunteer church secretary for eight years.

Addie was a 4-H club leader, Extension club member and served on the Madison County Extension Board. She wrote and co-directed the pageant, “Faith of Our Fathers,” presented by the Battle Creek community in observance of Nebraska’s Centennial in 1967. She received several civic and community awards including the 1986 local and District Service to Mankind Award from the Norfolk Sertoma Club.

As state president of the Nebraska Council of Home Extension Clubs and 1980 Nebraska Mother of the Year, Addie launched a speaking career that reached over 500 audiences in six states.

She authored three books, “That Extra Touch” (a craft book), “He Says It With Flowers” and “Listen to the Talking Trees.” In addition, she had several articles published in national magazines.

In later years, she compiled five progressive biographies detailing family histories of Al and Addie’s grandparents-parents, children and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and lastly “The Empty Nest” — a copy for each family member.

Faith, family and friends have inspired Addie’s zest for life and living. A farmer’s daughter, she always loved farm life and was proud to be a farmer’s wife.

Addie enjoyed playing games with friends, family and grandchildren. This included bridge, pitch, Rummikub, UNO and any board game. She loved entertaining family and friends.

Family was important to Addie and Al. They organized many family gatherings at the farm and other locations including Mahoney State Park, Durango, Colo., Atlanta, Ga., Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Black Hills, S.D., and a chartered bus trip to Red Lodge, Mont. Addie made sure all grandchildren were able to attend any “family event.”

Addie is survived by two children and their spouses: daughter Kathy and Jim Booher of Brookings, S.D., and son Gary and Holly Scheve of Johnson City, Tenn.; nine grandchildren: Debra (Tom) Volk of Lincoln, Jim (Suzanne) Booher of Atlanta, Jeff (Jeanne) Booher of Lincoln, Scott (Leslie) Scheve of Raleigh, N.C., Tom Scheve of Ashville, N.C., Ned Scheve of Johnson City, Tenn., Ann Parr (Chet) Waples of Johnson City, Tenn., Kimberly Williams of Walton, Ky., and Mike (Becky) Barry of Benton, Ill.; plus 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Alvin, after 64 years of marriage; daughter Jean; an infant son; a grandson-in-law, Kevin Williams; her parents; her only sibling, brother Arland Freudenburg and his spouse, Almira; plus beloved in-laws and dear friends.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Eldon Mundorf

Eldon Mundorf

NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.

Ann Koopman

Ann Koopman

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, of Meadow Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Visitation with family will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Charles Bruning

Charles Bruning

HARTINGTON — Charles J. “Chuck” Bruning, 70, Hartington, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Charleen Kube

Charleen Kube

CROFTON — Services for Charleen Kube, 89, of Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Willard Kohlhof

Willard Kohlhof

NORFOLK — Services for Willard C. Kohlhof, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Willard Kohlhof died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Donald Rohrer

Donald Rohrer

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Rohrer, 71, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Rohrer died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at his residence in rural Verdigre.

Donald O’Connell

Donald O’Connell

ATKINSON — Graveside services for Donald O’Connell, 89, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

C. Dale Carter

C. Dale Carter

BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Phyllis Preusker

Phyllis Preusker

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis D. Preusker, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara