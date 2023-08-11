NORFOLK — Services for Adelaide R. Scheve, 104, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Adelaide Scheve died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy G. Richmond, 101, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mildred “Mardell” Brestel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.
NORFOLK — Services for Darlene E. Bretschneider, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery south of Norfolk.
NEWCASTLE — Leonard J. Hoesing, 70, Newcastle, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Robert J. Sutherland, 72, Coleridge, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. (Lackas) Titman, 101, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
WAYNE — Leslie L. “Les” Keenan, 68, Wayne, died at his home in Wayne, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
NORFOLK — Services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, Meadow Grove, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ann Koopman died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at her home.