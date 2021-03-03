Adelaide Pfirman

NORFOLK — Services for Adelaide H. Pfirman, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
MILFORD — A celebration of life for Dennis R. Stapelman, 70, Milford, formerly of Belden, will be in May at the Milford United Methodist Church.
AINSWORTH — Services for Jolene K. Walters, 73, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services for Rodger D. Rabbass, 73, Dodge, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. John E. Nelson Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted…
NORFOLK — Private services for Margaret L. Rasmussen, 97, Harvard, formerly of Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
LYNCH — Private services for Agnes Muller, 90, Lynch, will be Saturday, March 6, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 11:15 a.m. in the parish cemetery in Lynch.
WAYNE — Services for Phyllis M. Macke, 92, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
ATKINSON — Services for Andrew J. Hoffman, 42, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Atkinson Community Center. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Betty J. Fernau, 88, Ainsworth, will be at a future date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. She died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.